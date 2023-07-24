BRS MPs celebrate KTR’s birthday by planting saplings in Delhi

MPs from BRS celebrated birthday of party working president and Minister, KT Rama Rao by planting saplings under the GIC initiative at New Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Members of Parliament from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday celebrated the birthday of BRS party working president and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), K T Rama Rao by planting saplings under the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative at 23-Tughlak Road, New Delhi.

On the occasion, the senior party leaders from the BRS party also cut a cake. “We all wish our beloved leader a very happy and long life in public service,” Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar on Twitter, said.