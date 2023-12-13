BRS MPs press for reservation for BCs in legislative bodies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Wednesday demanded the Central government to introduce immediately a bill in the Parliament providing reservation for BCs in legislative bodies.

He joined the Maha Dharna held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi under the aegis of Rajya Sabha member and BC leader R Krishnaiah demanding reservation for the BCs in both the assemblies and parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the BCs were in majority in the country and all the States. They should be provided with due representation in the legislative bodies including Parliament. He wanted the Centre to form a separate Ministry for the BCs and provide 50 per cent reservation to the BCs in the bill.

He recalled that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had extended support to the demand for reservations for BCs. A resolution was adopted in the first State assembly and forwarded to the Centre.