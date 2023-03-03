‘Telangana emerging as innovators’ destination’

BRS NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala said Telangana was emerging as a major destination for innovators and investors

Hyderabad: With the inauguration of the T-Works and arrival of Foxconn in Hyderabad, BRS NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala said Telangana was emerging as a major destination for innovators and investors.

In a statement, Mahesh Bigala said the T-Works was a major platform for young innovators especially those from rural areas, to hone their skills and realise their ideas into inventions. He said nearly 95 percent of youth are forced to abandon their innovative ideas due to lack of facilities to realise them.

“Telangana has earned it’s place in the software industry. With the inauguration of T-Works, it will now emerge as a leader in hardware sector as well,” he said. He hoped that the arrival of Foxconn in Telangana, will boost the electronic manufacturing industry and facilitate establishment of more industries in the sector.