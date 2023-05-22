BRS office in Guntur vandalised hours after inauguration

Unidentified persons tore down flexi boards and removed the BRS party flags outside the office on Sunday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:34 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Less than 24 hours after the new State office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was inaugurated in Guntur, unidentified persons tore down flexi boards and removed the party flags outside it during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A complaint has been lodged with the police who took up an investigation.

The BRS State office was inaugurated by its Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar in a five-storeyed building near AS Function Hall on the Mangalagiri road in Guntur at around 11.35 am on Sunday. On the occasion, Chandrasekhar minced no words in lashing out against all the Opposition parties. The party members suspect that the members of rival parties might have resorted to such an attack as they were unable to digest the remarks made by Chandrasekhar and also the response being received by the party in Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS AP office was set to commence operations from the five-storeyed building next in Autonagar area on Monday onwards. The building has a conference hall in the first floor for meetings with the party activists, followed by administration offices in second and third floors. The office of the Andhra Pradesh State president comprising a guest room, a conference hall and a personal office, has been established in the fifth floor. It also has around 16 guest rooms for the party leaders.

The BRS leaders are planning to increase the party strength in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming elections to the Assembly as well as the Parliament next year. A membership drive also will be launched soon.