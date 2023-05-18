BRS to open its AP office in Guntur on Sunday

BRS Andhra Pradesh president Dr Thota Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the party office at 11.35 am as per the muhurat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is all set to open its State office headquarters for the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit at Guntur on Sunday. The party’s Andhra Pradesh president Dr Thota Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the party office at 11.35 am as per the muhurat.

The BRS AP office will commence operations from a five-storeyed building next to AS Function Hall in Autonagar area on the Mangalagiri road from next week. The building will have a conference hall in the first floor for meetings with party activists, followed by administration offices on the second and third floors. The office of the Andhra Pradesh State president comprising a guest room, a conference hall and a personal office, has been established on the fifth floor.

In a release, Thota Chandrasekhar invited party leaders, activists and supporters to attend the inaugural ceremony on a large scale and make the event a grand success. He said BRS was receiving huge support from people of Andhra Pradesh. While Chandrasekhar has been operating from a temporary office in Hyderabad for the last few weeks, he will now shift operations to Guntur. Accordingly, the BRS leaders are planning to increase the party strength in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming elections to the Assembly as well as the Parliament elections next year. A membership drive also will be launched soon.

Also Read BRS only party offering better future for Andhra Pradesh: Thota Chandrasekhar