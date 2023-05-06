CM KCR striving to make Telangana role model to country: Indrakaran Reddy

Reddy said Telangana, which faced a slew of challenges in the past, had made rapid strides in various sectors

inister Indrakaran welcomes a municipal councilor and her husband into BRS in Nirmal on Saturday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving to make the State a role model to the country as he had a vision. He was speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi here on Saturday.

Addressing the party cadres, Reddy said Telangana, which faced a slew of challenges in the past, had made rapid strides in various sectors after it became a separate State.

He cited the severe power crisis before the formation of Telangana. He recalled that farmers were struggling to sell their produce, while women were trekking for miles to draw drinking water from streams. Farmers were able to sell their produce now and every household was getting purified drinking water round the clock. Chandrashekhar Rao also instilled a sense of hope among the poor by implementing Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes.

Telangana was the only State to extend innovative schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kits, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions and so on.

Earlier, he welcomed Tharaka Rani, 16th ward councilor of Nirmal municipality and her husband into the party. He said many were coming forward to join the party after being impressed by the welfare schemes and developmental activities of the BRS government.