BRS, Owaisi condemn attack on Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Reacting to the attack, KT Rama Rao said a desperate Congress was now resorting to physical elimination attempts of BRS leaders in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS strongly condemned the murder attempt on party MP and Dubbak candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and wished for his speedy recovery. BRS leaders including party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao held the Congress responsible for the attack and urged the Election Commission of India to take stringent action.

Reacting to the attack, Rama Rao said a desperate Congress was now resorting to physical elimination attempts of BRS leaders in Telangana.

“This was of course to be expected with a third rate criminal being made the TPCC president,” he said, adding that violence has no place in a democratic society. He hoped that the ECI would take serious action against those responsible.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, who accompanied Prabhakar Reddy from Siddipet to Hyderabad and oversaw arrangements for his treatment, condemned the attack. Such attacks in politics should not be allowed, he said, adding that if not for the prompt reaction of the MP’s gunman, Prabhakar Reddy’s life would have been in danger. He advised Opposition parties to fight the BRS candidates in the poll battle, rather than stooping to new lows and resorting to such attacks.

MLC K Kavitha who is on a visit to the UK to deliver a keynote address at Oxford University, also responded and stated that there was no place for violence in politics of Telangana. She cautioned the attackers and said people of Telangana will never tolerate such anti-social acts in politics. BRS secretary general K Keshava Rao, Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, Ministers and other elected representatives also condemned the attack on Prabhakar Reddy. They wished for his speedy recovery.

Owaisi targets Congress

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also took to social media and condemned the attack. He wished that Prabhakar Reddy recovers and hits the poll campaign within no time. He targeted the Congress for the attack.

“Aage ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ aur peeche ‘tashaddud ka makaan’. Absolutely condemnable attempt by CongRSS people to intimidate Reddy gaaru. @RahulGandhi it’s an unfortunate flashback to the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom that began on October 31 under Congress rule. RSS Gaaru @revanth_anumula, your influence is very visible…” he posted.

