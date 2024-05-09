KTR slams Rahul Gandhi for one more lie

"Did any single farmer receive Rs.7,500 per acre as it was promised to the farmers in the State under Rythu Bharosa?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 09:27 PM

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for making a false claim that the State government had fulfilled Rythu Bharosa, one of its six guarantees in the State, BRS working president and K T Rama Rao on Wednesday questioned him “why these lies and how long these lies?” Taking to X, he wondered whether Rahul Gandhi had gone delusional.

The same crop investment support, implemented by the BRS government , was paid to the farmers.

Though the assistance should have been timed with the paddy transplantation for Rabi season, it was dragged till the parliamentary polls. The farmers did not receive even the Rythu Bandhu assistance fully and there was no sign of the Rythu Bharosa coming by soon,” he said.

In an obvious reference to the promises made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said: “Bada bhai did not pay Rs.15 lakh he promised to every Indian family.

Chotabhai, who promised Rs .15,000 per acre also failed to fulfill it. The Congress leadership seeks to ride on lies, but how long? he asked.