CM KCR to address BRS’ massive public meeting in Khammam on Jan 18

The public meeting will be held after the Chief Minister inaugurates the integration district offices complex or collectorate complex in Khammam on the same day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:43 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Sending a clear signal on changing political equations, Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a massive public meeting in Khammam on January 18. He will be accompanied by AAP president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Chandrashekhar Rao had already announced that the expansion of BRS operations in other States as well as the national politics will be expedited after Sankranthi festival. Accordingly, the party leadership is making arrangements for this public meeting in Khammam on a large scale. Apparently, this will be the first public meeting for the party after it was formally rechristined from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The meeting also will be a platform for display of unity of several like-minded political parties in the country.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao have been instructed to make arrangements for the public meeting and search is on for a suitable venue. Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to explain the BRS party’s national plans and seek support from people of Telangana for him to foray into the national politics. He is also likely to explain broadly on the party’s national agenda.