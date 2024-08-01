BRS serves adjournment motion; seeks apology from CM, Deputy CM

Taking to X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed outrage over the treatment of senior legislators P Sabitha Indra Reddy and P Sunita Laxma Reddy by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister during the Assembly session on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Condemning the “shameful and disgraceful” behaviour of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the State Assembly, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday served an adjournment motion seeking for discussion on the issue in the House. The party demanded an unconditional apology from both leaders.

Taking to X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed outrage over the treatment of senior legislators P Sabitha Indra Reddy and P Sunita Laxma Reddy by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister during the Assembly session on Wednesday. “The behaviour of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister towards women in the Assembly was highly humiliating. It shocked and surprised me,” he stated.

Rama Rao said senior legislators and former Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunita Laxma Reddy are known for their dedicated public service as well as the dignified behaviour and graceful conduct. “These comments from Congress leaders show their contempt and disrespect towards all women, not just our leaders,” he asserted.

He demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to both the senior women legislators. “It’s a shame to speak so lightly of such respected women leaders,” he added.

The BRS working president said the Congress leaders showed a deep-seated disdain for women through their remarks. “Women are observing the behaviour of Congress leaders,” he cautioned.

The BRS called for State-wide protests and to burn the effigies of Revanth Reddy in all district headquarters on Thursday, condemning the latter’s derogatory remarks. However, the protests commenced soon after the Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday, with the BRS leaders burning the effigies in several parts of the State.