BRS registers first victory in Maharashtra; wins sarpanch election in Jalgaon district

Bharat Rashtra Samithi has registered its first victory in Maharashtra on Friday, with its candidate Sushma Vishnu Mule getting elected as sarpanch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has registered its first victory in Maharashtra on Friday, with its candidate Sushma Vishnu Mule getting elected as sarpanch of Savkheda gram panchayat in Jalgaon district.

She was elected unopposed by all the ward members, paving a strong entry for the BRS in Gangapur Khultabad Assembly constituency.

In a statement, BRS Maharashtra Kisan Cell president Manik Kadam said under the leadership of the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, former MLA Anna Saheb Mane Patil and youth leader Santosh Annasaheb Mane along with local leaders and activists of the BRS strove hard to register the win in rural local body election.

He said the unanimous election of the BRS candidate also reflects the growing public support for the party in Maharashtra.