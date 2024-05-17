Delhi liquor policy case: BRS accuses investigative agencies of pressurising K Kavitha

BRS leaders RS Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman said that the Central agencies were exerting severe pressure on Kavitha to name certain political leaders in her statements during their interrogations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 04:54 PM

RS Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman address the press outside Tihar Jail in Delhi on Friday.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Central investigative agencies of pressurising BRS MLC K Kavitha to implicate certain political leaders in the Delhi excise policy case. The BRS termed the coercive actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as illegal, unethical and unconstitutional, stating that these agencies were targeting more political leaders who were not toeing the BJP line.

BRS leaders RS Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman who called on Kavitha at Tihar Jail on Friday, told mediapersons outside the prison that the Central agencies were exerting severe pressure on Kavitha to name the political leaders in her statements during their interrogations. They pointed out that similar cases were filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand former Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia through such confessions elicited from others arrested in connection with case.

“The ED is indulging in selective action, treating those who joined the BJP differently from those who did not. The BJP is using the CBI and ED to silence opposition voices,” Praveen Kumar said. He questioned Kavitha’s arrest without serving prior notice to her lawyer, highlighting the dire state of affairs in the country. He also pointed out the sudden change of judge in the case.

He argued that State governments develop policies to boost State revenue, and it is unfair to target the politicians’ for a State government’s policy. “If making policies is wrong and can be perceived to benefit someone, then the Modi government developed numerous policies like the three farm laws. For whose benefit does these laws were formulated?” he questioned.

Praveen Kumar questioned how the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could apply to Kavitha when no money was found in her possession, and how the CBI could arrest her under the Prevention of Corruption Act without evidence of bribery. He reiterated that the charges against Kavitha were baseless and politically motivated.

Balka Suman informed that despite the intimidation of the Central agencies, Kavitha remained brave and mentally strong, and has immense faith in the judiciary. He asserted that the BRS will continue to fight against the “fascist regime” at the Centre. He predicted significant losses for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and stated that a coalition government would take power at the Centre.