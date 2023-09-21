BRS seeks immediate implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill based on 2021 Census data

BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao found fault with the Centre's proposal to implement it after completing the census and delimitation process

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:04 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao strongly advocated immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill. He found fault with the Centre’s proposal to implement it after completing the census and delimitation process.

Participating in the debate on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Keshava Rao suggested that women reservations should be implemented adhering to the 2011 census data. “It is not correct to delay the implementation of women’s reservation, by linking it to the uncertain timeline of the completion of census and then delimitation,” he argued.

If linked to delimitation, the Bill might not see fruition until the year 2030. “Delimitation, a process that involves the redefinition of electoral boundaries, is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India, and it should be carried out free from political pressure,” he said.