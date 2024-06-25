BRS seeks Speaker’s appointment on disqualification of turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sought the appointment of Speaker Gaddam Prasad to submit a petition seeking the disqualification of BRS MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Dr M Sanjay, who recently joined the Congress after winning on BRS tickets. The Speaker who was unavailable on Tuesday, assured to give an appointment soon and look into their representation.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Assembly here, senior BRS leader and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy said BRS MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and M Sanjay Kumar defected to the ruling Congress after getting elected on BRS tickets. He sought immediate cancellation of their membership. “We have asked the Speaker for time to file a petition against them. He assured to meet us in a couple of days,” he said.

In addition to these two, the Suryapet MLA said the BRS already submitted representations seeking disqualification of three other MLAs – Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao who switched parties. He hoped that the Speaker would give them time and act fairly.

Jagadish Reddy said while Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi criticises the BJP at the national level, here in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was acting in line with the BJP’s policies. He said Revanth Reddy was following Modi’s strategies, going against the core policies of the Congress. “Revanth Reddy appears to be scared of losing his post. These defections are being encouraged to preserve power,” he added.

He warned that those who betrayed the BRS would not be spared and would be made to stand before the people’s court. When asked about the BRS encouraging defections during its rule in the State, he said former Chief Minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was the first to encourage such practices. He said based on the High Court’s verdict, the party would consider approaching the Supreme Court if needed.