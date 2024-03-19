‘BRS stronger because of its Bahujan support base, ideology’

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, they said the Congress-sponsored conspiracies against the BRS were being exposed one after the other.

19 March 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leaders V. Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar and MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said on Tuesday that the Congress was out to lure the Bahujan leadership from the BRS as part of its game plan to weaken its support base.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, they said the Congress-sponsored conspiracies against the BRS were being exposed one after the other. They said the BRS had gained a strong Bahujan foothold because it was the only party that had sincerely been fulfilling the wishes of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Welcoming RS Praveen Kumar into the party, they said the former IPS officer did not yield to the pressure mounted by the Congress and chose to join the BRS because of his genuine commitment to Bahujan ideology.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government for the scarcity conditions prevailing in the State, they said that the government had failed to provide irrigation. The government had stopped lifting water from Godavari on the pretext that the Medigadda barrage pillars had started sinking. Calling it a deliberate act to defame the BRS leadership, they stressed the need to save standing crops.

They exuded confidence that the BRS would come back to power in the next election as people were turning averse to the Congress rule. They appealed to the BRS workers not to lose their hearts. They should be patient and bold in facing the situation, they said while assuring the party workers that the party leadership would be with them through stress and strain.