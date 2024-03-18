RS Praveen Kumar to be elevated as BRS general secretary

Extending a hearty welcome to Praveen Kumar, he said "Let us work together. Let us set the agenda together.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced that RS Praveen Kumar who joined the party quitting BSP as its State president, would soon be elevated as general secretary of the party. He said Praveen Kumar would continue to occupy higher positions in future too.

Nothing is impossible if you all work with a conviction to unite the Dalit power” The former Chief Minister assured the youths that they would have ample space for their political growth which no other political party would be able to offer.

“Let us organise continuous training programmes. Let us set the stage for building a stronger support base, constitute new committees, work for setting an agenda for the implementation of Bahujan ideology and emerge torch-bearers for the country,” he said.

Lauding Praveen Kumar’s dedicated efforts for strengthening residential educational institutions, he said if hardwork was put in, the BRS would emerge stronger to make a comeback with 100 per cent results next term.

Stating that the people were upset with the failures of the Congress rule during the past few months, he wondered why the government was not able to provide drinking water at least by implementing the Mission Bhagiratha programme effectively.