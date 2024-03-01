BRS terms Jal Shakti Minister’s adviser’s allegations concoction of lies

In response to Sriram's claims, the BRS issued a detailed point-by-point rebuttal on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 04:21 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS strongly denounced the allegations made by Vedire Sriram, adviser to union Jal Shakti Minister, terming them a concoction of lies and half-truths with malicious political motives. The party accused Sriram of spreading misinformation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana.

In response to Sriram’s claims, the BRS issued a detailed point-by-point rebuttal on Friday. The party refuted the assertion that the BRS government failed to construct a barrage at Tummidihatti, clarifying that the proposal was opposed by the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis despite repeated requests from his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao. Subsequently, project re-engineering was initiated.

The BRS highlighted that the Central Water Commission indicated only 165 TMC would be available at Tummidihatti, including 63 TMC allocated for upper riparian States, prompting its shifting to Medigadda where 284 TMC was available and approved by the CWC.

The BRS questioned why the Centre did not correct the mistakes done by the previous UPA regime in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and failed to refer the issue to KWDT-II till 2023, despite the BRS government seeking for fresh water allocations in 2014 itself. The party demanded to know how the State government can seek 200 TMC allocations for Telangana projects when the issue was under purview of KWDT-II which was delayed by the Centre.

The BRS pointed out the State government’s Supreme Court approach after waiting over one and a half years for the BJP-led Central government to respond. The party questioned the Centre’s three-year delay in issuing Terms of Reference after the State withdrew the case from the Apex Court. The party referred to CWC and KRMB meeting minutes, along with letters since 2015, seeking a 50-50 allocation of Krishna River water between Telugu States.

The BRS held N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for misusing influence to impede the process. Rejecting the NDSA’s argument on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme’s faulty design, the BRS clarified that the designs followed manuals and codes from CWC and other Central agencies. The party called for a detailed geological investigation into the sagging of piers in eight blocks of Medigadda.

The BRS blamed the Centre for delayed investment and BCR clearances, despite submitting all documents based on scientific calculations. The party dismissed claims of non-cooperation with the NDSA and made it clear that all documents sought, were submitted by the State government. The party asserted that the relocation of the barrage from Devadula to Tupakulagudem and limiting water levels to 80 m until Chhattisgarh completes 50 acres of land acquisition, was to minimise tribal habitation submergence.