BRS demands Congress to complete pending works of Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS

Before Telangana formation, the Congress ruled erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for over five decades, but failed to complete irrigation projects to provide even 2-3 TMC in the Palamuru region, said BRS leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 09:45 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Holding the Congress responsible for the backwardness of the Palamuru region, BRS leaders on Thursday demanded the Congress government to complete the pending works of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme to provide irrigation water to farmers. They advised the Congress leadership to focus on governance rather than trying to blame the BRS and mislead the people.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, former Ministers V Srinivas Goud and C Laxma Reddy reminded that before the State formation, the Congress ruled erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for over five decades, but failed to complete irrigation projects to provide even 2-3 TMC in the Palamuru region. They dared the Congress to compete with the BRS regime in terms of development, rather than passing time by resorting to mudslinging.

“Only after K Chandrashekhar Rao came to power were pending projects completed and all five existing major reservoirs constructed. Nearly 90 percent of works pertaining to Palamuru-Rangareddy project also were completed during his tenure. The Congress government should focus on completing the pending works pertaining to canals and provide water to agriculture lands,” they suggested.

MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, MLC Basavaraju Saraiah and former MLC Karne Prabhakar also spoke.