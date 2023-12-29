BRS to hold strategic preparatory meetings for Lok Sabha polls from Jan 3

The preparatory meetings will be held till January 21, with a three-day break in between, owing to Sankranti festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: To fortify its position for the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to conduct Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan commencing from January 3. The preparatory meetings will be held till January 21, with a three-day break in between, owing to Sankranti festival.

As per the directives of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, key party leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao, secretary general K Keshava Rao, former Speakers S Madhusudhanachari and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former ministers T Harish Rao, Kadiam Srihari, G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy will chair these meetings.

The first phase of preparations will be kicked off with the Adilabad Parliament constituency meeting on January 3, followed by meetings on Karimnagar, Chevella, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Bhongir constituencies, concluding on January 12. After Sankranti festivcal, the meetings will resume on January 16 with Nalgonda, followed by Nagar Kurnool, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad on subsequent days.

All the important leaders including elected representatives and the party functionaries from each Parliamentary constituency including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, mayors, municipal chairpersons and the party district presidents, have been asked to participate in the meetings. The meetings, to be held at Telangana Bhavan, will serve as a forum for discussing election strategies, gathering opinions from key leaders, and formulating a robust action plan.

Considering the significance of the Assembly election outcomes, where the BRS missed securing several seats with narrow margins, the party leadership is placing special emphasis on fine-tuning its approach. These preparatory meetings will not only focus on rectifying past shortcomings but will also lay the groundwork for an extensive public campaign to mobilise support for BRS candidates in the parliamentary polls.