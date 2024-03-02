Centre’s nod for elevated corridors a BRS victory, says KTR

The clearance accorded for the elevated corridors was the culmination of relentless efforts put in by the BRS government for the last 10 years, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 08:22 PM

BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday welcomed the Central government’s green signal for construction of elevated corridors on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Rahadari and the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway.

He said the clearance accorded for the elevated corridors was the culmination of relentless efforts put in by the BRS government for the last 10 years. Thanking the Centre on behalf of the people of the State, he recalled that the BRS government had represented on the issue to the Prime Minister and other union ministers on multiple occasions.

He reminded that this was the third victory achieved by the BRS. Even in the cabinet meeting held on July 31 last year, the BRS government had taken a decision in favour of the elevated corridors and accordingly the Centre had given the go ahead. He recalled that earlier, the Ministry of Defence had considered allotment of 33 acres of land in its possession for the elevated corridors project and now it had come forward to hand over another 150 acres, thus clearing all obstacles for taking up construction of the skyways proposed by the BRS government.

Due to the presence of defence lands in the two routes, the expansion of roads could not be taken up and people had experienced traffic issues for a long time. Ever since BRS came to power in 2014, it came out with an ambitious programme for construction of elevated corridors on the two routes. Consultations were made multiple occasions with the agencies concerned to convince the Centre.

He said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made representations on this issue every time he visited Delhi. He too was part of the mission along with the party MPs and the union government too responded positively. The plans prepared by the State government for the construction of elevated flyovers were sent to the Central government and the process has been expedited by clarifying from time to time the queries raised by them.

Rama Rao also thanked officials who were part of the mission during the BRS rule. Persistent efforts were made to convince the Centre and and they finally paid off. He asserted that this could not be achieved by any one person. It was a collective effort met with rewarding success.

Rama Rao said the State government should now speed up the process for construction of the flyovers from JBS to Shamirpet and Paradise Junction to Kandlakoya as the Centre had cleared them finally.