KCR likely to launch Lok Sabha campaign from Karimnagar on March 12

Published Date - 3 March 2024, 08:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Karimnagar with a massive public meeting at SRR College grounds on March 12. Karimnagar holds a sentimental value for Chandrashekhar Rao as it was here that he held his first major public meeting after launching the struggle for Telangana Statehood.

The BRS chief is likely to announce the names of the party candidates from select Parliamentary constituencies at an auspicious time on Monday. He is learnt to have already finalised the names of former MP B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency and former Minister Koppula Eeshwar from Peddapalli constituency.

On Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao chaired the first strategic meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan with the party leaders from Karimnagar and Peddapalli constituencies. He is learnt to have informed the party cadre that the BRS would win majority seats in the Lok Sabha polls, as the newly elected Congress government has failed to address basic needs like water and power, forcing farmers to come out protesting on the streets. He pointed out that the Congress, which criticised the BRS rule and promised to implement Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) at free of cost, had failed to fulfill the same.

He predicted that the Parliamentary elections would be primarily between the BRS and the BJP as the Congress had gained a bad reputation within a short span after coming to power with the people realising its inefficiency.

“The difference in voting percentage between the Congress and the BRS is just 1.8 per cent which can be easily overcome. The party leaders must work unitedly to thwart the misinformation campaigns by political rivals and reach out to the people,” he said.

The former Chief Minister slammed the Congress government for its failure to deliver electoral promises and for the false propaganda against the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He told the party leaders that the sagging piers of Medigadda could be easily repaired, but the Congress was blowing the issue out of proportions for political mileage. He reminded that the BRS government took up repair works for many projects like Mid Manair whenever required.

“Just because a tooth is damaged, we do not remove all teeth and replace them. The same way, they can take up repair works and resume operations of the Kaleshwaram project. Governments are meant to address people’s needs,” he said. He accused both the BJP and the Congress of repeated failures to deliver their promises to the people of Telangana.

Besides addressing public meetings, Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to tour all the Parliamentary constituencies and conduct roadshows by spending at least two days in each constituency. The schedule for the same is expected to be released soon.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and other senior leaders from Karimnagar and Peddapalli constituencies participated in the meeting.