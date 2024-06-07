BRS urges CM Revanth to revoke permissions to Som Distilleries

The party appealed the State government to give priority to safeguarding public health.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 06:17 PM

The party appealed the State government to give priority to safeguarding public health.

Hyderabad: Raising serious concerns over approvals sanctioned to Som Distilleries in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to revoke the permissions and prevent sale of adulterated liquor in the State. The party appealed the State government to give priority to safeguarding public health.

CM @revanth_anumula

This is expired Beer of Som Distilleries being crushed by Madhya Pradesh Government… Also Read BRS exposes Congress over approval to Som Distilleries Do you want people of Telangana to drink expired Beer which may affect their Health ❓️❓️

Kindly cancel approval to Som Distilleries 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/E1q2ThUQW2 — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) June 7, 2024

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, BRS leader Manne Krishank stated that Som Distilleries is notorious for its involvement in producing adulterated liquor, defaulting on loans taken from government institutions, and causing significant losses to the State treasury. He also attached photographs and news clippings of the adulterated beer produced by the company being destroyed in States like Madhya Pradesh.

“During KCR’s administration, public health was protected by ensuring no adulterated liquor was available,” Krishank said. He urged the Congress government to revoke the permissions granted to Som Distilleries to prevent the distribution of harmful and adulterated liquor in Telangana. “We hope you will accept our request and immediately revoke the permissions granted to Som Distilleries to protect the health of consumers,” he stated.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao initially claimed that there are no plans to allow new liquor companies in Telangana on May 21. But after the BRS made relevant documents public on May 27, he admitted that permissions were given, but without his knowledge.