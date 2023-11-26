‘BRS victory in Telangana equally important for people of Maharashtra’

Team of BRS leaders from Maharashtra said that Telangana model of development needs to be replicated in Maharashtra too

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: A team of BRS leaders from Maharashtra, which met BRS MLC K Kavitha at Nizamabad, said the BRS victory in Telangana was equally important for the people of Maharashtra. The Telangana model of development needs to be replicated in Maharashtra too, they stressed.

Addressing a news conference, leaders from Maharashtra Sachin Sontakke, Santosh Bhosle, Santosh Bora and Mosin Sheikh pointed out that Congress leaders like Ashok Chavan were also campaigning in the border districts of Telangana. Even BJP leaders were also campaigning in the State. But the leaders accused in the Adarsh Scam had no right to campaign.

The leaders especially those part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra had thrown to winds the promises made to the Maharashtra people. Leaders who have no contribution to their credit, were today prevailing on the local voters with requests to vote for the BJP, they pointed out.