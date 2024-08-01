BRS welcomes Supreme Court verdict on SC categorisation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 01:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation, calling it a victory for the Madiga community’s long struggle. Party working president KT Rama Rao said the BRS was consistently supporting SC categorisation from the beginning.

In a statement, Rama Rao criticised other political parties for using the issue for political gain, often presenting conflicting arguments within the same party. In contrast, he said BRS always maintained a clear stance on SC categorisation. He stated that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had approached the issue from a social justice perspective rather than a political one.

“When BRS came to power in Telangana, the Assembly passed a resolution on SC categorisation,” he reminded, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao went to Delhi and personally gave a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting SC categorisation. Chandrashekhar Rao also called for States to have the authority to decide SC categorisation.

The BRS working president pointed out that the Supreme Court had now affirmed the same view, observing that the population of SC sub-castes varies by state. He urged the Congress government to begin the categorisation process in Telangana immediately, pledging BRS’s support.

Former Minister and senior MLA T Harish Rao also welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling and thanked the judiciary. He highlighted BRS’s long-standing efforts to resolve the SC categorisation issue, dating back to the Telangana Statehood movement. He reminded that a resolution on the SC categorisation was unanimously passed and sent to the Centre during the first Assembly meeting after Telangana’s formation.

“With the Supreme Court’s judgment now in place, I urge the Telangana government to take immediate action to provide educational and job opportunities for SC youth,” he added.