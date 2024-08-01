Protest against CM’s remarks: Telangana Assembly witnesses chaos, BRS MLAs removed from Assembly premises

Since the commencement of the proceedings, the BRS members sporting black badges, raised slogans against the Chief Minister and did not occupy their seats.

1 August 2024

Hyderabad: The Assembly witnessed chaos and noisy scenes on Thursday with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members demanding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tender an unconditional apology for his remarks against women MLAs in the House.

Since the commencement of the proceedings, the BRS members sporting black badges, raised slogans against the Chief Minister and did not occupy their seats. They remained standing in protest for nearly three hours before leaving the house around 12.45 pm. Later, as the male MLAs were protesting in front of the Chief Minister’s chambers in the Assembly, they were removed from the spot by marshals and shifted from the Assembly premises.

Earlier, as the BRS members continued their sloganeering, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu introduced the Young India Skills University bill in the House. As the Minister was briefing about the bill, a dozen marshals arrived into the House.

Appealing to Speaker G Prasad Kumar to give the microphone to their members, the BRS MLAs approached the well. With the Speaker not relenting, they squatted at the podium and raised “Nahi Chalega nahi chalega, tana shahi nahi chalega,” and “Chief Minister down down” slogans.

Meanwhile, BJP floor leader A Maheswar Reddy welcomed the bill presented by the government and AIMIM member Jaffer Hussain demanded the government to rename the bill as Telangana Skills University. He also wanted the bill to be sent to a select committee for their opinions and include their suggestions.

Congress MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy spoke and BJP MLA Palvai Harish demanded that only the Governor should be made the Chancellor of the University and not the Chief Minister. He also wanted an eminent industrialist to be the Chairperson of the Board.

As the BRS continued their protest at the podium, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi intervened and asked the Speaker to keep the House in order.

“They have been protesting for two hours. It is their right. The Government should have courage to face them or suspend them. If not adjourn the House, call for a meeting with BRS members and resolve their issue,” Owaisi said.

Interrupting, the Legislative Affairs Minister said “We do not want to suspend them and want them to participate in the debate. There are rules of the House and it is not a platform to raise slogans and protest,” he said.

In reply, the AIMIM members approached the podium and demanded the Speaker to offer the mike to BRS members. CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao also sympathized with BRS women MLAs and wanted the Speaker to adjourn the House and hold a meeting with BRS members.

BJP floor leader A Maheswar Reddy intervened and found fault with the BRS members for disruption. “Yesterday also due to your (BRS) behavior, we lost the opportunity to speak on the Appropriation Bill, “he said.

Responding to his remarks, the BRS said the unholy nexus between Congress and BJP was exposed. They raised “Kya Hua bhai kya Hua, Bade Bhai aur Chota Bhai milgaya…”