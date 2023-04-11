BRS will easily win mandate of electors: Indrakaran Reddy

Allola Indrakaran Reddy exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would easily win the mandate of the electors in the coming polls

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:50 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would easily win the mandate of the electors in the coming polls. He was speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of the party held here on Tuesday.

Reddy said Telangana, once a backward region, was making rapid strides in many aspects with the help of innovative developmental activities and welfare schemes implemented by the State government.

The BRS would form the government for the third time, scripting a record for implementing the developmental works and welfare schemes, he said, asking party cadre to ensure the victory of the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had not fulfilled its poll promises of depositing Rs 15 lakh in accounts of the people and of bringing back money stashed abroad, he said, adding that common people were facing inconvenience due to the price hike of essential commodities including LPG cylinders.

Earlier, the minister paid tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyothiba Phule on his birth anniversary.