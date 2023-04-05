BJP trying to create disturbances in TS ahead of polls: Indrakaran Reddy

Indrakaran Reddy raised doubts whether the BJP-led Centre could be the mastermind behind the question paper issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay’s true nature was exposed after the SSC question paper issue accused was found to have links with him.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Indrakaran Reddy raised doubts whether the BJP-led Centre could be the mastermind behind the question paper issue and said the accused had direct relations with leaders of the saffron party. The Centre, which nursed a grudge against Telangana, was trying to create problems for the State, he said.

“As elections are approaching, BJP is looking to create some kind of disturbance in Telangana and gain political advantage. It is trying to blame the government. We strongly condemn the behavior of the Centre and State leaders of the BJP,” he said, adding that an unbiased investigation into the conspiracy of BJP leaders and their supporters in the incident was going on

We were calling on the party ranks to protest the behavior of the BJP leaders and burn effigies of the party, he added.

Earlier, Reddy took part in burning an effigy of Sanjay at Mancherial Chowrasta in the town.