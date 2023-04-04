Telangana govt’s welfare schemes cover all sections of society: Indrakaran Reddy

06:39 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in the Athmeeya Sammelanam of BRS held in Sarangapur mandal centre on Tuesday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was implementing welfare schemes covering all sections of the society. He was speaking at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Sarangapur mandal centre on Tuesday.

Reddy said that development eluded Telangana for 75 years. However, the state made rapid strides in many fields following the creation of Telangana state.

Now, people are talking about the growth witnessed before and after the formation of the new state. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who spearheaded Telangana movement, introduced innovative schemes. The initiatives cover all sections of the society.

The minister cited Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, KCR Kits, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi scheme, Arogya Laxmi, provision of uninterrupted supply of power to agriculture sector, Dalit Bandhu, Dalit Basti, distribution of sheep and fingerling, etc.

He stated that weaker sections and communities that depend on traditional occupations were able to achieve financial empowerment with the help of the schemes.

Reddy stated that both urban and rural parts were undergoing transformation. They were witnessing rapid development with the government releasing funds every month.

The remote parts that faced acute drinking water crisis are getting sufficient drinking water at their doorstep. Thanks to the Mission Bhageeratha scheme. Telangana stands as a role model to the country for implementing outstanding schemes, he explained.

He requested the cadres to strive for the victory of the party in the coming polls to Telangana Legislative Assembly. He told them to resolve challenges of the public, while being in the field.

He advised them to spread the development using the meetings and to create awareness among the people over the growth witnessed in the past nine years.

Nirmal district BRS in-charge Gangadhar Goud, MLC Dande Vittal, Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi and many others were present.