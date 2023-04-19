BRS will win ten out of ten Assembly seats in Khammam: MP Ravichandra

Telangana villages received 13 national awards out of the total 46 awards, but Gujarat, the Prime Minister's home state, did not receive a single one, MP Ravichandra said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

MP V Ravichandra addressing BRS ranks at the party’s Athmeeya Sammelanam at Chennur of Kallur mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday.

Khammam: Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra made it clear that former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s conspiracies and machinations against BRS would not be allowed in Khammam district.

He along with Rythu Bandhu Samithi state president, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan and Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah addressed a large gathering of women, youth and BRS ranks at the party’s Athmeeya Sammelanam at Chennur of Kallur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Ravichandra said Srinivas Reddy could not influence people in the district as they were dynamic and politically aware. The BRS would win ten out of ten seats in erstwhile Khammam district and the party MLA would proudly enter the Assembly. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants the people of Telangana to live happily and as part of that, many welfare and development programmes were being implemented successfully. The State was progressing in all sectors.

There was no trace of drought under the BRS rule and the villages were flourishing with dairy, crops and greenery. Telangana villages received 13 national awards out of the total 46 awards, but Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s home state, did not receive a single one, Ravichandra said.

The whole country was discussing and appreciating the grand unveiling of the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in a festive atmosphere and naming the magnificent secretariat building after Ambedkar, the MP said.

Impressed with BRS policies, many prominent political leaders from different States, leaders of farmers’ unions and people from other parties were joining BRS on a large scale, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said. He wanted the public to support the BRS in the next elections.

DCMS chairman Rayala Seshagiri Rao, District Library chairman Uma Maheswara Rao and others were present.

Also Read More leaders from Maharashtra join BRS