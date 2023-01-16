BRS Khammam meeting to create history: Harish Rao

The meeting would be conducted on 100 acres of land while 20 parking lots were being arranged over 448 acres.

By James Edwin Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

File Photo

Khammam: January 18 will mark a new chapter in the history of Indian politics, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to hold its first ever public meeting and literally announce its arrival on the national stage in the presence of several political leaders from different national parties.

Stating that the public meeting in Khammam would create history in national politics, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said public was being mobilised from 13 Assembly constituencies for the meeting which would be attended by Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab besides former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be addressing the meeting, he said.

Speaking to the media along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Monday, Harish Rao said legislators and party leaders were made in-charges for each constituency for public mobilisation.

The first meeting after the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi 21 years ago, the ‘Simha Garjana’, was held in Karimnagar and now, after the TRS became the BRS, the first meeting was being held in Khammam, a region that played a vital role in the Telangana Statehood movement, he said.

The public meeting, being attended by leaders of various national parties, was going to change national politics, Harish Rao said, adding that CPI state secretary K Sambasiva Rao and CPM state secretary T Veerabhadram would also attend.

The meeting would be conducted on 100 acres of land while 20 parking lots were being arranged over 448 acres. The response from people was overwhelming and sufficient numbers of vehicles were not available for transporting the public. Hence buses and other vehicles were being hired from neighbouring States, he said.

Along with the chief guests, public representatives and leaders from Khammam district too would be present on the stage.

The Chief Ministers and national leaders would reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night, with the three Chief Ministers and national leaders to hold talks with Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on the morning of January 18. After visiting the Yadadri Temple, they would reach Khammam in two helicopters, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao would inaugurate the new Integrated District Offices Complex in Khammam, after which the second phase of Kanti Velugu would be launched.

The public meeting would be held after this, from 2 pm to 5 pm, Harish Rao said, adding that there would be a special stage for artists and cultural programmes to perform under the direction of MLA Rasamai Balakishan.

MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra and others were present.