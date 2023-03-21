BRS workers should debate about false allegations by opposition: Vinod Kumar

In order to defame the Telangana government, both BJP and Congress parties were spreading false propaganda among the public, said B Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar participating in BRS district party works meeting held in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: TS planning board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar called upon Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi workers to debate about false allegations leveled against the state government by the opposition parties during the party’s Athmeeya Sammelanam scheduled to be held from April 2 to 13.

In order to defame the Telangana government, both BJP and Congress parties were spreading false propaganda among the public stating that family rule was being continued in the state, Telangana was forced into debts by lending money and others.

Athmeeya sammelanams was the right platform to discuss those issues and refute allegations, he opined while participating in BRS district party works meeting held here on Tuesday.

Talking about debts, Vinod Kumar informed that each and every paisa was spent on capital expenditure and developed infrastructure. Besides spending on current, major irrigation projects were constructed to bring more area under cultivation. As a result, the production of crops has also increased abnormally.

However, not a single rupee was utilized for welfare schemes as well as providing salaries to employees. Stating that there was no hurry to clear debts now, he informed that the government has an ample time of 30 years to clear them.

Reacting to opposition comments that Telangana government was working only for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members, he made it clear that the entire Telangana was Chandrashekhar Rao’s family.

BRS party had not started separate state agitation with an eye on the Chief Minister, Ministers and other posts for few leaders. The agitation had started for water, jobs and funds and finally achieved the state.

To fulfill the agitation demands, the government has taken up various initiatives by borrowing money.

Stating that only development would not help the party to get votes, he wanted the party workers to debate all these issues during athmeeya sammelanam.

Planning board vice-chairman said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Ministers and BJP MPs from the state were putting all out efforts to suppress Telangana. However, the financial statues of Telangana helped the state to survive.

Informed that BJP was silently penetrating into rural areas by conducting small meetings in the name of ‘bytakes’, he said that it was very dangerous to the state.

Stating that the common public has enough confidence in the state government and Chief Minister, he expressed confidence that BRS would come to power in the state by winning the next elections.

BC Welfare Minister Gangul Kamalakar, MLC and BRS party district in-charge Basavaraju Saraiah, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar and Rasamai Balkishan and others were present.