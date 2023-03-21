Telangana Govt’s healthcare initiatives improving overall standards of people: CS Shanti Kumari

So far 13,28,808 women have received KCR Kits and 29.10 lakh people benefited from the scheme, said Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumar in a review meeting on health, medical and family welfare with senior officials in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Flagships healthcare initiatives like KCR Kits, Kanti Velugu, schemes focused at improving Mother and Child Health (MCH), KCR Nutrition Kits etc have played vital in improving the overall standards of health and living of people in Telangana, Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari on Tuesday said.

In a review meeting on health, medical and family welfare with senior officials, she said that so far 13,28,808 women have received KCR Kits and 29.10 lakh people benefited from the scheme. Thanks to the financial benefit scheme in KCR Kits, institutional deliveries have improved and deliveries in government hospitals increased to 61 per cent from 30 per cent.

The KCR Nutrition Kits, which will be soon launched in all the districts, is also giving good results, Shanti Kumari said.

In the special weekly women’s health program on Tuesdays launched on the occasion of Women’s Day, so far 5214 women have undergone medical examinations. Under Telangana Diagnostics initiative, so far 8.90 crore tests for 49 lakh people have been conducted and 1.40 crore people underwent medical examinations in 352 Basthi Dawakhanas. In coming days, a Master Health Check package that will track 56 different healthcare parameters through 12 diagnostic tests will be launched for women journalists, she said.

Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar and other senior health officials were present.