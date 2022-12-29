Healthcare sector underwent a sea change after formation of Telangana: Harish Rao

Published Date - 06:56 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Health minister along with his counterparts Indrakaran Reddy and Niranjan Reddy inaugurates a 30-bedded community health centre in Kaghaznagar on Thursday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: Health minister T Harish Rao said that the medical department had undergone a sea change following the formation of Telangana.

He formally inaugurated a 30-bedded hospital, created at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, in Kaghaznagar on Thursday. He was joined by Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy and forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.

Harish said that healthcare facilities were improved in state-run hospitals ever since Telangana Rashtra Samithi assumed power and medical colleges were set up in Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts in the recent past.

He assured that a dialysis centre would be created in Kaghaznagar town soon. He announced that KCR Nutrition Kits would be given to women to check Child mortality rate.

The minister said that the State government and authorities were working tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to provide better medical services to the people. He stated that the 30-bed hospital was created as part of the mission.

Harish Rao said that the to-be-born children would be healthy and strong if pregnant women consumed nutritious food supplied through the KCR kits. He said that efforts would be made to start a medical college along with the construction of a 340-bed hospital in Asifabad for the convenience of the people.

Efforts would be made to establish dialysis centers for kidney patients in Asifabad and Kaghaznagar in the future. He said that the state government would provide Rs 100 crore for welfare of patients of kidney diseases, besides sanctioning free bus pass and pensions.

With the intention of providing clean drinking water to every house in the state, drinking water connection has been provided to every house through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme

“Special programs have been taken up with the participation of the public by including public representatives in sanitation management through Palle and Pattana Pragati schemes, Awareness was being created among pregnant women over giving birth in government hospitals. Steps are being taken to fill the vacant posts of doctors to make medical services available to the people,” he narrated.

He said that the medical and health department officials, medical officers, doctors and staff had gone extra-mile to render services to the people during Covid-19.

He said that 90 primary health centers, sub-centres and rural dispensaries would be created convenient for people. He commended Collector Rahul Raj for playing a vital role in improving the performance of the administration mechanism and for developing the district.

Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, MLA Koneru Konappa, MLC Dande Vittal, ZP Chairperson Kova Laxmi, Additional Collector Chahat Bajpai, and Rajesham, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer Prabhakar Reddy and many others were present.