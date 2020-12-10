Bryan Cranston: As actors, our roots are rather shallow

“For an actor, our roots are rather shallow. We plant our tree somewhere in the rows for seven years, and then you lift it up and put it somewhere else,” Cranston told IANS when asked about his life after the hit show.

By | Published: 11:07 am

New Delhi: Hollywood veteran Bryan Cranston feels his popular show, Breaking Bad, has had a deep impact on his life as well as his career, and says his goal now is to do good work and tell stories that resonate with audiences.

“For an actor, our roots are rather shallow. We plant our tree somewhere in the rows for seven years, and then you lift it up and put it somewhere else,” Cranston told IANS when asked about his life after the hit show.

“But for that period of time, it gets very intense. It is a very intense relationship. I try not to think of similarities of characters. I try to find the differences between them. The more you work, the harder it is to be able to define distinction between your characters,” he added.

Talking about his learnings post the show, the Emmy award winning star said: “All I’ve learned from ‘Breaking Bad’ onward, is the desire to do good work and tell stories that are important and compelling, (stories which) resonate with audiences and entertain them.”

The actor, who has previously shared that he is still dealing with the effects of Covid-19, went on to point out what he has realised amid the ongoing virus crisis.

“During this pandemic and the lockdown, what we have realised more than anything is the value of pure entertainment, even if it’s just a distraction for a couple hours, it’s a worthwhile distraction. It helps people along the way to step aside from their troubles for a moment and escape,” he explained.

While the actor is still remembered for his onscreen avatar of Walter White in Breaking Bad, Cranston returns to the crime-drama genre after seven years with the show Your Honor. It is adapted by Peter Moffat from the Israeli show Kvodo.

In the show, Cranston stars as Judge Michael Desiato, who is forced to confront his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run case.

“‘Your Honor’ presents a scenario that is very relatable in a parent’s worst nightmare,” he said while talking about the premise of the show.

“You ask yourself, ‘what would I do in that situation (to save my child’s life)?’ and if it isn’t terribly different from what my character does, then we are on this journey together. That is the crux of the show. My character impulsively (takes the decision) and cannot think down the road, and how it will implicate him into other situations, other cover ups and lies… I think that’s where the sentimentality, and the sympathies of an audience will be with my character,” he shared.

The series also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Hope Davis, and has released in India on Voot Select on December 7.