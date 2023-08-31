BSF Meghalaya seizes sarees worth Rs 42 lakh for smuggling into Bangladesh

The operation took place in the bordering area of Barmanbari in East Khasi Hills District, where the consignment of sarees was stocked in an abandoned house near the international border.

By ANI Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

The operation took place in the bordering area of Barmanbari in East Khasi Hills District, where the consignment of sarees was stocked in an abandoned house near the international border.

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Thursday seized sarees worth Rs 42 lakh meant for smuggling into Bangladesh from the International Border of Meghalaya.

“On 31 August 2023, acting on specific information, vigilant troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized clothing items i.e. Sarees worth Rs 42 lakh, which were meant for smuggling into Bangladesh from the International border of Meghalaya,” a statement from BSF Shillong read.

The operation took place in the bordering area of Barmanbari in East Khasi Hills District, where the consignment of sarees was stocked in an abandoned house near the international border, the statement read.

The BSF team upon receiving specific information arrived at the spot and confiscated the consignment of sarees which were then handed over to the concerned customs office for further action, the BSF said.

Earlier in the month, Batallion 4 and 172 of BSF Meghalaya seized clothing items worth more than Rs 20 lakhs from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills.

The clothing items were meant for smuggling into Bangladesh. The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action, the press release stated.