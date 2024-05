BSP activists join BRS in Sircilla

More than 60 activists from Ankusapur, Ramachandrapur, and Chinnalingapur have joined the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 09:12 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BSP workers from Thangallapalli mandal including mandal president Gundu Preem Kumar joined the BRS in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao in Sircilla on Saturday.

Rama Rao welcomed them into the partyfold.