KTR bats against another reorganisation of districts

Stating that a people’s movement would be launched if the existing districts were abolished, Rama Rao said the BRS would lead the movement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 08:39 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy continue with the existing districts if he was sincere in taking governance to the doorsteps of the public.

Stating that a people’s movement would be launched if the existing districts were abolished, Rama Rao said the BRS would lead the movement.

Speaking to reporters in Sircilla on Saturday, Rama Rao said it was based on the aspirations of the people that the BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao had created 23 new districts.

While some of the districts were established by the government for the convenience of people, a few of them were created based on agitations by local people. However, Congress leaders were now saying that a district was enough for a parliament constituency.

This is when there were two to three districts now existing in each parliament constituency.

For instance, there were two districts Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla in Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, Peddapalli and Mancherial in Peddapalli constituency and three districts in Adilabad district. Which of these districts would be abolished and which would be continued, he asked, stating that as per Congress plans, 16 districts would be done away with.

Local people, who fought for Rajanna-Sircilla district by forming a JAC along with advocates, journalists and others, had expected a statement from Revanth Reddy during his meeting held in Sircilla on Friday.

But, the Chief Minister kept mum on the issue. Instead of establishing new divisions and mandals to take governance to the doorsteps of the public by decentralizing the administration, the government was trying to centralise affairs, which was not a wise move.

Calling Revanth Reddy’s governance a stone in the hands of a mad man, Rama Rao said the Chief Minister appeared to be bent on deciding against all the policies implemented by Chandrashekhar Rao.