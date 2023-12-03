BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar finishes third in Sirpur (T)

Praveen Kumar polled 44,151 votes, while his opponents Dr P Harish Rao and Koneru Konappa polled 63,302 votes and 60,379 votes respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: IPS officer turned politician Dr RS Praveen Kumar could not succeed in his maiden attempt to become a legislator from Sirpur (T) segment. He had to be content with the third position.

Praveen Kumar polled 44,151 votes, while his opponents Dr P Harish Rao and Koneru Konappa polled 63,302 votes and 60,379 votes respectively. He chose the segment considering the backwardness of the region and the share of votes belonging to weaker sections.

The BSP state president drew headlines for touring remote parts of the segment. He bought a house at Kosini village in Kaghaznagar to win the trust of the electors. He staged a protest demanding action against the activists of BRS for assaulting members of the BSP during the campaigning. He could reach youngsters and social media users but in the end, the results were not in his favour.