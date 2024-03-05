BRS-BSP alliance is in accordance with people’s aspirations: RS PRaveen Kumar

RS Praveen Kumar said the Congress was a pseudo-secular party which could cause more harm than benefiting the nation

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar emphasised the need to protect Telangana from both the Congress and BJP, stating that the interests of crores of marginalised sections in the State were at stake. He expressed concern about the Constitution itself being in danger of being abrogated with possibilities of the rise of a new constitution under the BJP regime. The Congress, he said, was a pseudo-secular party which could cause more harm than benefiting the nation.

Interacting with the media in the wake of the BSP formalising its alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Praveen Kumar criticised the Congress government in Telangana, stating that the Congress government’s slogan of ‘Praja Palana’ had become a form of oppression. He pointed out that the unemployed were back on the streets. He accused the government of functioning like an event management company, with no significant improvements in areas like drinking water, irrigation, and electricity.

Regarding the BJP, the former IPS officer asserted that the BJP aims to abolish the constitution and replace it with a new constitution. He cautioned people against the dangers posed by both the BJP and Congress. He argued that even the Congress, claiming to be secular, had failed to uphold secular values.

“Under these circumstances, our party supremo Mayawati ji decided to enter into alliance with the other like-minded forces. Accordingly, we have decided to join forces with the BRS. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has credibility for leading the Telangana statehood agitation successfully and achieving the State. We are confident that our alliance will ensure justice to people,” he said.

He stated that the BSP-BRS alliance was the aspiration of Telangana people and expressed confidence that this collaboration would bring significant changes to the State’s politics.

The BSP Telangana president discussed the party’s contribution to the upliftment of downtrodden communities and indicated that the alliance with the BRS was aligned with a long-term goal to protect the interests of the people across the State. He emphasised the need to integrate like-minded forces and stated that the BRS-BSP alliance was already evoking positive response from the people. He reiterated that the BSP and BRS would work together to fulfill the people’s aspirations, and further discussions would be held to finalise alliance procedures for the upcoming parliamentary elections.