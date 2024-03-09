BSP will continue talks with BRS: RS Praveen Kumar

BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar clarified that his party high command had accorded permission for the talks for forging an alliance between the BSP and the BRS in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Telangana

Published Date - 9 March 2024

Hyderabad: BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar clarified on Saturday that his party high command had accorded permission for the talks for forging an alliance between the BSP and the BRS in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Telangana. The discussions for seat sharing would continue, he said.

The BSP was in dialogue with regional parties in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab as well. The talks with the BRS were being held on similar lines.

He said that without understanding the gist of BSP national president Mayawati’s tweet this morning, many people were making false assumptions. Mayawati had clearly said that the party would not ally with any national parties. Denying reports on the formation of a Third Front, she had made it clear that she would go it alone in Uttar Pradesh, he said.