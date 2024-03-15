Telangana: BSP to contest from two LS constituencies 

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad and Nagarkurnool as part of its alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that as part of the seat-sharing, it has been decided that the BRS will contest from 15 of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and the BSP from two constituencies.

Accordingly, the BSP will soon announce its candidates for both the Parliamentary constituencies. Sources indicated that the party State president RS Praveen Kumar is likely contesting from Nagarkurnool.

Meanwhile, the BRS has already announced candidates for 11 of the 15 constituencies to contest for the Lok Sabha. Of these, the BRS nominated only five sitting MPs and opted for new faces in the rest of the six constituencies. The party is expected to announce the remaining four candidates in the next couple of days.