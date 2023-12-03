BJP bags four segments in erstwhile Adilabad for first time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Adilabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account in erstwhile Adilabad district, a strong bastion of the BRS by winning four segments out of the total 10 Assembly constituencies for the first time.

The party’s candidates could not register victory from any constituency till 2018. However, they could bag Adilabad, Nirmal, Mudhole and Sirpur (T) segments. Maheshwar Reddy contested on the ticket of BJP achieved the highest margin of 50,703 votes, followed by Rama Rao Pawar who was in fray from Mudhole had a margin of 22,003 votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress could bounce back in the composite Adilabad district by clinching four segments after a gap of nearly 20 years. The party had bagged five seats out of the total 10 in 2004. The party candidates won from Mancherial, Chennur, Bellampalli and Khanapur Assembly constituencies. Its nominee K Premsagar Rao achieved the highest margin of 66,116 votes in erstwhile Adilabad district.

G Vinod, a candidate of the Congress won from Bellampalli segment, while his sibling Dr G Venkata Swamy registered victory from Chennur Assembly constituency. Vedma Bojju triumphed over the BRS nominee Johnson Naik from Khanapur segment.