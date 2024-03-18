Joining BRS in larger interests of Telangana, says RS Praveen Kumar

He paid tributes at the statue of Prof Jayashankar at Telangana Bhavan before leaving for Erravelli along with the followers and supporters to meet BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for joining the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 05:48 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: RS Praveen Kumar, who quit the BSP and is joining the BRS on Monday said he preferred to join the BRS in the larger interests of Telangana.

He paid tributes at the statue of Prof Jayashankar at Telangana Bhavan before leaving for Erravelli along with the followers and supporters to meet BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for joining the party.

Also Read RS Praveen Kumar quits BSP, likely to join BRS

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Had I been a package-seeker, I would have joined the Congress. I was being questioned in social media about how many crores I garnered to join the BRS. I decided to join the BRS without any expectations.

I have made up my mind to take part in the reconstruction of Telangana State. I am driven by the Bahujan ideology, and I will remain committed to honesty and continue to fight for the welfare of the masses.”

In an obvious reference to the Congress party leadership’s decision to open its gates, encouraging leaders from other parties to join its fold, he said he could not be part of the herd like sheep. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was all praise for him on one hand and sounding critical of him on the other, he said.

It is not Revanth Reddy alone, I too hail from Palamuru district. It is true that I was offered the post of the. , but I declined the offer,” he asserted.