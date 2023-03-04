Saturday, Mar 4, 2023
Home | Entertainment | Bts Jungkook Joins The Naatu Naatu Craze Delights Fans

BTS’ Jungkook joins the Naatu Naatu craze, delights fans

The BTS ARMY were thrilled and surprised to see Jungkook vibing to the popular RRR song "Naatu Naatu."

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 02:57 PM, Sat - 4 March 23
BTS’ Jungkook joins the Naatu Naatu craze, delights fans

Hyderabad: BTS member Jungkook has recently shown his love for the popular RRR song “Naatu Naatu,” joining fans all over the world in grooving to its catchy beat.

The singer, who recently deactivated his Instagram account, went live on Weverse last Friday and shared a video of himself dancing to the song. The BTS ARMY (fans of the group) were thrilled with the video, taking to social media to express their excitement.

Some fans were surprised to see Jungkook vibing to the song, while others found it endearing how he pronounced “RRR” in the cutest way possible during the livestream.

The RRR team even shared a clip of Jungkook dancing to the song on their Twitter, expressing their joy at seeing him enjoy the music. They also sent their love to Jungkook, the BTS team, and all of South Korea.

Indian fans of Jungkook were particularly proud to see the singer enjoying “Naatu Naatu” during the livestream, with one even tweeting that “we won at life” after sharing the clip.

Related News

Latest News