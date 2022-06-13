BTS’ Jungkook releases new song ‘My You’ on the group’s ninth anniversary

Hyderabad: The youngest member of the Korean idol group, BTS, Jeon Jung-Kook, released a new song ‘My You’, marking the group’s ninth anniversary. The song was released as a part of ‘festa’, which is an annual celebration to commemorate the group’s debut.

In a special note along with the song, Jungkook said that the song was dedicated to all the fans. He stated, “It’s a song only for you… When I think about you guys (ARMYs) emotions fill me up and overwhelm me so much that I sometimes think about ‘what would I do if all of this disappears, if this is all a dream’. So I wrote a song based on these thoughts. ARMY, you all, thank you always, and let’s go on making even more great memories in future.”

Preceded by a teaser on Twitter the previous day, the song was officially released on BTS’ blog. It was also uploaded on YouTube, where it has become the #2 trending video worldwide. Interestingly, the first position is also occupied by the band for last week’s release ‘Yet to Come’.

Apart from this, the “festa” also saw other releases, including a practice record set with over 10 draft versions of previously released songs. The group also published a collection of photo shoot images called the ‘Family Portrait’, where they can all be seen wearing suave monochromatic formals in the first half, and casual Korean street style in the second.

