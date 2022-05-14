Buddha Vanam will emerge as spiritual tourism destination: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao with buddhist monks after inaugurating Budhha vanam at Nagarjuna Sagar on Saturday.

Nalgonda: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao on Saturday exuded confidence that Buddha Vanam at Nagarjuna Sagar would emerge as spiritual tourism destination in the country.

Inaugurating Buddha Vanam spread over 275 acres at Nagarjuna Sagar, Taraka Rama Rao opined that employment opportunities can also be created if Buddha Vanam was developed as tourism spot and as a Buddhist circuit. People of Buddhist countries Japan, Taiwan and others would see Indian most respectful for belong to the land of Buddha. He said that there was lot of scope for further works as structures come up in 90 acres only out of 275 acres of its spread area.

He said that he would bring the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao about the some institutions coming forward to setup Buddhist University at Nagarjuna Sagar. He pointed out that setting up of private universities was allowed in the state. He suggested that consulates and delegates of different states should be invited to Buddha Vanam to give more exposure to the project at international level. He also asked the officials to prepare good brochures and video on Buddha Vanam for publicity purpose.

He also assured to examine the suggestion of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath Kumar to set up cycling track in Buddha Vanam and development of Chakalai gutta at Nagarjuna Sagar as a tourism spot. He appreciated the efforts of Mallepalli Laxmaiah, special officer of the Budha Vanam project in developing the site. Later, he has examined the structures developed in Buddha Vanam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .