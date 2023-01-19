Buddhavanam an amazing Buddhist Heritage Centre: Bhikkhu Sanghasena

Bhikkhu Sanghasena delivered a Dhamma talk on the significance of Mahakaruna (the Great Compassion) at the conference hall of the Mahastupa at Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Dr. E Sivanagi Reddy explaining to the visiting the monks about the concept of the Buddhavanam theme park.

Nalgonda: Founder of Mahabodhi International Meditation centre at Leh-Ladakh, Bhikkhu Sanghasena, said on Thursday that the Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar was an amazing Buddhist heritage centre in the world.

Delivering a Dhamma talk on the significance of Mahakaruna (the Great Compassion) at the conference hall of the Mahastupa at Buddhavanam as part of acharya Buddharakshita Mahathera Centenary and Mahakaruna Divas celebrations, he said compassion was the solution to many challenges and crises presently being faced by the world. We should recognize the priceless value of all life to demonstrate the power of gratitude and compassion that benefit the humanity, he added.

Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project, Mallepalli Laxmaiah underlined the need to practice compassion through socially engaged Buddhism. He exuded confidence that Buddhavanam with its unique attraction of Buddhist heritage would serve as a platform towards achieving this goal.

Buddhist expert Consultant of Buddhavanam Project Dr. E Sivanagi Reddy explained to the visiting the monks the concept of the Buddhavanam theme park and uniqueness of the Buddhist sculptures at the entrance plaza, Buddha Charithavanam, Jataka park, meditation park with Sri Lanka Buddha image, Stupa Park with 13 miniature stupas of Indian and south East Asian countries.