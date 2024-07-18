Telangana: Srisailam and NSP receive first inflows

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 11:30 AM

Hyderabad: Both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, joint irrigation projects of the two Telugu States, started receiving inflows on Thursday.

In anticipation of water releases from Karnataka projects, about 20,000 cusecs of water was released from Srisailam adding to the present storage in Nagarjuna Sagar by one TMC.

Consequent to the release of water from Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka, Jurala project also started letting off the flood flow into Krishna adding to the inflows of Srisailam. The water being released from Narayanpur dam is also expected to reach Jurala by this evening.