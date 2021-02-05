Budget: Centre allocates mere Rs 20 lakh for Hyderabad’s two MMTS projects

MMTS Phase II and Ghatkesar–Yadadri extension allocated Rs 10L each in rail Budget.

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Like in previous years, Telangana has been shortchanged by the Union government in its budget for railways in 2021-22, with the State allocated Rs 2,420 crore, half of what Andhra Pradesh has been given. The neighbouring State was allocated Rs 5,812 crore for 2021-22.

In the 2020-21 budget, Telangana was allocated Rs.1,874 crore, accounting for an increase of Rs.546 crore, which is much less than the rate of increase in the last couple of years.

In the 2019-20 financial year, Telangana was allocated Rs.1,262 crore which rose to Rs.1,874 crore in the 2020-21 budget, recording a rise of Rs.612 crore. Compared to the last couple of years, the allocations dropped by about Rs 66 crore at a time when Telangana was seeking higher allocation for various projects including the coach factory at Kazipet.

There were many expectations from passengers for allocations of MMTS Phase II and Ghatkesar– Yadadri extension MMTS Phase II projects. However, much to their disappointment, a mere Rs.10 lakh was allocated for each project in the current budget.

Considering the fact that MMTS Phase II project was sanctioned in 2012-13 financial year with approved cost of Rs.817 crore and the Ghatkesar-Yadadri extension MMTS Phase II project was sanctioned in 2016-17 with a revised estimate of Rs.412 crore, the allocation of just Rs 20 lakh for the two projects put together is being seen more as an insult to the State that has been progressing at a rapid pace and has been a leading contributor to the Central kitty.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya, addressing a virtual press meet here on Thursday, said the zone was allocated Rs.7,222 crore, which he termed as a staggering amount.

Of the Rs.2,420 crore allocated to Telangana, Rs.325 crore was for Manoharabad – Kothapalli new line project, Rs.267 crore to Bhadrachalam – Sattupalli new line project, Rs.149 crore to Munirabad – Mahabubnagar new line project, Rs.83.6 crore to Akkanapet – Medak new line project, Rs. 475 crore for Kazipet – Balharshah third line project, Rs. 333 Crore allotted for Kazipet – Vijayawada third line project, Rs.100 crore for Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar doubling project, Rs. 20 crore for electrification of Lingampet Jagityal–Nizamabad, Rs. 50 crore for development of Satellite terminal at Cherlapalli station, among other projects.

On the allocations to Telangana, the SCR GM said the two projects of Kazipet–Balharshah and Kazipet–Vijayawada have been allocated substantial funds, besides sufficient funds for the new line projects of Manoharabad–Kothapalli, Bhadrachalam–Sattupalli and others.

