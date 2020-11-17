Builder community welcomes TS-bPass

Credai Hyderabad requested the State govt for such a system since the enactment of TS-iPASS to have a fast-track system for building approvals, which has now come to fruition, said a top official

Hyderabad: The TS-bPASS introduced by the Telangana government is going to be the model building approvals system not only in India but globally, the key builder associations said.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Hyderabad requested the State government for such a system since the enactment of TS-iPASS to have a fast-track system for building approvals, which has now come to fruition, said a top official.

Credai Hyderabad president P Rama Krishna Rao, said, “A lot of effort has gone in from both the government and the builder community. Credai has used the services of consulting firm EY that studied the best practices across the country. The TS-bPASS will make it possible to accord building permissions within just 21 days. Earlier permissions used to take anywhere from three months to one year. Time is of essence to the construction business and the State government has considered our request. This will certainly attract investments from builders across the country. ”

He added, “Now that the TS-bPASS system is created, we have requested the government to also link RERA registrations with it, as it will save developers’ time. And the MA&UD Minister has responded proactively.”

R Chalapathi Rao, president, Telangana Real Estate Developers’ Association (TREDA) said, Telangana is the only State that has come out with a fast-track approval system that will give clearances in just few minutes, even faster than the RTGS.

“We have seen in the case of Telangana government that there is knowledge, commitment and willingness to listen to the industry. This will keep the State not only among the top in the country but among top five globally,” added Chalapathi Rao.

